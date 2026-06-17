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Corinthians boss Fernando Diniz has ‘requested the signing’ of Crystal Palace flop Matheus Franca, as he is a ‘fan’ of the attacking midfielder.

The 22-year-old arrived at Selhurst Park in a €20m deal, making him Crystal Palace’s biggest summer signing of 2023.

However, that investment has not been reflected in his game time, with the Brazilian making just 19 appearances for the Eagles and accumulating only 381 minutes on the pitch.

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In an effort to revive his career, the attacking midfielder returned to his homeland and joined Vasco da Gama on a temporary deal.

But even back in Brazil, Franca has struggled to establish himself and secure consistent minutes.

The attacking midfielder has managed only eight appearances this year and is likely to move on from Vasco da Gama.

Back in December, a journalist even suggested that the Brazilian would return to Selhurst Park ‘even more devalued’ after his spell away from the club.

Club Years Flamengo 2021-2023 Crystal Palace 2023- Vasco da Gama (loan) 2025- Matheus Franca’s career history

Franca is due to return to south London at the end of the month, but the Eagles are suggested not to have him in their plans and could be open to offloading him despite he still having two years left on his contract.

That possibility could become a reality, as according to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Corinthians boss Diniz has personally ‘requested the signing’ of Franca.

There are currently no negotiations taking place between the clubs, but the Brazilian’s entourage are already ‘aware’ of Corinthians’ interest as the club continue to gather information before deciding whether to open talks.

Diniz worked with Franca prior to his departure in February at Vasco da Gama and is a known ‘fan’ of the midfielder’s style, with the coach viewing him as a player who could become an ‘important’ part of his squad should a reunion materialise.

The Brazilian giants would first need to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace, who could be happy to sanction Franca’s departure given his situation at the club.

Pierre Sage was recently announced as Crystal Palace’s new manager and, if he decides to take a closer look at the Brazilian, whether a fresh opportunity emerges remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, current attacking midfield option Daichi Kamada is waiting until the end of his World Cup campaign before deciding whether to continue his journey at Selhurst Park.