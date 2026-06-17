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Crysencio Summerville has joked that former Leeds United team-mate Raphinha ‘didn’t call’ after his opening goal for the Netherlands and hopes to face him later in the World Cup.

The 24-year-old endured relegation with West Ham United and, although still speaking as part of the squad in the aftermath, has attracted growing interest ahead of the summer window.

Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Manchester United are among those tracking Summerville.

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On Sunday, the Netherlands winger made his mark on the World Cup stage in emphatic fashion, rifling a superb long-range strike to put Oranje’s second goal on the board in a 2-2 draw with Japan.

The effort came in just his third international appearance, having made his debut in a warm-up fixture against Algeria earlier this month.

Summerville, who made 89 appearances for Leeds United and shared 24 outings alongside Raphinha, joked that his former team-mate and close acquaintance has yet to get in touch following his first goal on the global stage.

The Dutch forward also spoke of his long-standing admiration for Brazil’s Neymar, explaining that he grew up idolising the forward.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Looking ahead, he described the prospect of facing Brazil in the knockout stages as a childhood dream, particularly with Neymar still part of their ranks, along with Raphinha.

The 24-year-old told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I was already watching clips of him [Nemar] on YouTube back then.

“Playing against Neymar would truly be a boyhood dream; he is my idol.

“And yes, then I also meet Raphinha.

“No, he hasn’t called me after my goal against Japan.”

Leeds are not set to receive any financial windfall from Summerville’s Netherlands debut, contrary to suggestions that they would benefit from a future sale.

Daniel Farke is also understood to have no plans to reinvest in the Dutch winger, having already moved on from him in his squad planning.

The Netherlands are next set to face Sweden in their Group F clash on the 20th, with the attacker poised to come up against current Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson, who is among four Leeds United players called up for international duty.