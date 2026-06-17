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AC Milan are now closing in on signing Birmingham City wing talent Aurelien Guernier, who is expected in Milan on Thursday for his medical check.

Blues have been hoping to keep hold of the talented winger, but have seemed to be fighting a losing battle in recent weeks.

A host of clubs are keen to land Guernier, though it is Italian giants AC Milan who hold pole position and they are pushing to sign the 18-year-old up.

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Guernier played in Birmingham’s Under-21s side in the recent season, turning out in the Premier League 2, where he helped himself to three goals.

The attacker found the back of the net against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester City, turning on the style against the big boys.

Guernier though will not be continuing his career in England as he has agreed a move to Italy, where he will be slotted into AC Milan’s youth ranks.

The Birmingham prospect is due in Milan ‘tomorrow for medical examinations’, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Rossoneri will hope that he can come through the medical tests without any issue and then put pen to paper to a contract.

The pathway presented by AC Milan looks to have impressed Guernier and his representatives, helping to seal the deal.

For Birmingham, losing the teenage winger will be a blow and they will keep tabs on how he fares away from St Andrew’s.

The winger will depart without having made a first team appearance for the club.

Birmingham have shown their ambition in the transfer market in recent windows, but it has not been enough to tempt Guernier into staying at the club.

He will try to impress now in Italy and come through the youth team at AC Milan to carve out a chance to make a senior side impact.