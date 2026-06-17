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Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin’s agents have ‘offered’ the player to Juventus, as an escape route from north London is sought.

Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in January 2024, with Spurs seeing off competition from Napoli and Bayern Munich to secure his signature.

However, the 24-year-old defender suffered a bad knee injury and this term, despite being largely fit, he endured a tough campaign.

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In the recent Premier League season, the Romanian made just ten appearances for Spurs, featuring for only 515 minutes.

With the Lilywhites having already secured the signing of centre-back Marcos Senesi and poised to sign Jan Paul van Hecke, Dragusin is expected to leave the north London club in search of regular playing minutes.

The 24-year-old is attracting interest from multiple clubs, with Juventus keeping the defender ‘on their radar’ for a potential move this summer.

The Romanian has also emerged as a target for Fiorentina but it was recently suggested that the Italian club have yet to make contact with Tottenham over a move for the centre-back.

Signed Deal Andrew Robertson Free transfer Marcos Senesi Free transfer Tottenham’s summer signings

With fresh developments emerging, a return to Italy now appears increasingly likely for the 24-year-old.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Dragusin’s agents have offered their client to Juventus.

It has been suggested that Tottenham will be open to selling the defender if an offer in the region of €20m to €25m arrives.

It has also been suggested that though the Bianconeri are considering a move for Dragusin, the Italian side will need to force some outgoings to make the deal possible.

Juventus missed out on the Champions League for next season and need to balance the books.

With the summer transfer window now open, the Lilywhites have hit the ground running by bolstering their squad with multiple quality signings, clearly indicating that the north London club aim to be a top side next season.

Tottenham are pushing ahead with their business as they are ‘willing to reach’ over £100m for Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, who has been termed a ‘priority’ midfield signing.

Spurs’ hopes of signing Maxi Araujo have been dented though as the player insisted that he is ‘very happy’ at Sporting Lisbon.