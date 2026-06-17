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Former Serie A boss Leonardo Semplici thinks Guglielmo Vicario is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, adding that the Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper has what it takes to play for suitors Juventus.

Vicario joined the Lilywhites from Italian side Empoli in the summer of 2023 following the departure of veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper struggled for consistency in the recent season, managing just seven clean sheets in 31 Premier League appearances before undergoing hernia surgery in late March.

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Vicario’s future at Tottenham has been the subject of speculation for a while, with the shot-stopper attracting interest from Serie A clubs.

It seemed that Vicario would join Inter Milan in the upcoming summer transfer window, as the Nerazzurri had agreed draft personal terms with the Italy international, back in April.

However, the finances of the deal ultimately weighed heavily and Inter Milan ‘dropped’ their pursuit of Vicario.

The 29-year-old first emerged as a target for Juventus in late May, when the Bianconeri shortlisted Vicario as an option for the transfer market.

Club managed Sangimignano Figline Arezzo Pisa SPAL Cagliari Spezia Sampdoria Clubs managed by Leonardo Semplici

It was later suggested that, though the goalkeeper’s wages would be affordable for Juventus, the ‘real issue’ comes in the price tag Spurs would set.

The Bianconeri missed out on Champions League qualification for next season and are mindful of not spending big money this summer.

However, it was recently suggested that Juventus are getting serious about signing Vicario as the cost of signing their other target, Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, was ‘deemed excessive’.

Semplici, who coached Vicario during their time together at Cagliari, thinks that the Tottenham star is among the finest shot-stoppers In Europe.

He stressed that the 29-year-old Italian possesses the experience and the character needed to cope with the demands of playing in a ‘prestigious environment like Juventus.’

Speaking to Italian outlet Tutto Juve about his opinion about Vicario, he said: “I consider him one of the best goalkeepers around, not only in Italy, but also in Europe.

“I believe he has the experience and the right personality to play in a prestigious environment like Juventus.”

Italy legend Dino Zoff has also praised Vicario, believing that the Italian shot-stopper has grown into a complete goalkeeper during his time at Tottenham.

Vicario is likely to move on from Tottenham this summer, but his destination currently remains unclear.