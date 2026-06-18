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Burnley star Luca Koleosho is a ‘popular’ name on Fiorentina’s shortlist of options, with the Italian becoming a real ‘possibility’ for them this summer.

The 21-year-old spent time away from Turf Moor on loan at two different clubs over the course of the recent season in search of regular game time.

His first temporary spell came at boyhood club Espanyol, but opportunities proved limited and he managed just two La Liga appearances before the Clarets cut short the arrangement in January.

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Koleosho then embarked on a fresh challenge with Paris FC and that move proved far more fruitful as the winger secured the consistent minutes he had been seeking in France.

The Italian featured 18 times and was involved in four goals for the Ligue 1 outfit, while it emerged last month that Paris FC were considering activating their option to buy.

However, that speculation has since cooled, but fresh interest has arrived from Italy through Monza and Genoa.

Fiorentina have also recently entered the picture as a possible destination.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Suggestions have indicated that La Viola view the Italian as the right profile to strengthen their attacking options.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Koleosho is a ‘popular’ name internally and could genuinely become a ‘possibility’ for Fiorentina during the summer transfer window.

The winger still has three years remaining on his contract at Turf Moor, though Burnley would be happy to sanction an exit, having already included an option to buy in his recent loan deal.

The Clarets could use any incoming fee to strengthen their own plans as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

They are exploring the possibility of signing Bamba Dieng on a free transfer, although the striker is not believed to be keen on playing Championship football.

If Fiorentina advance their pursuit of Koleosho, the move would see the Italian play in his homeland for the first time in his club career.

La Viola are also yet to make a final decision on the future of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon, with they continuing to explore the possibility of securing a lower fee.

The Tuscan outfit have additionally been linked with another Spurs star Radu Dragusin, though no contact has been made so far.