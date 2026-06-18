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Chelsea have contacted Marco Palestra’s entourage ‘just to understand his intentions and plans’, but the Atalanta defender has made it clear that he only wants Inter Milan.

Palestra arrived at Atalanta as a nine-year-old in 2014 after a one-year stint in Inter Milan’s academy.

The Italian spent nearly a decade in Atalanta’s youth academy, slowly climbing through ranks before earning his senior debut in December 2023.

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The defender was sent on a season-long loan to Cagliari in 2025 to secure regular playing time and is now established as a serious rising star, with two Italy caps to his name, both coming this year.

The 21-year-old featured in every possible Serie A match except one for Cagliari and finished the season with a goal and four assists to his name, making him the club’s joint-second highest assist provider.

While he has headed back to Atalanta, a summer move now looks firmly on the agenda for Palestra, with an asking price set at €50m.

He has been linked with Newcastle United and Manchester City, with Chelsea also showing interest.

Linked club Chelsea Juventus Inter Milan Newcastle United Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Linked with Marco Palestra this summer

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea have contacted Palestra’s representatives ‘just to understand his intentions and plans’ but received the clear message that he only wants Inter Milan.

Now Inter Milan are trying to agree a fee with Atalanta to take Palestra to the San Siro this summer.

It was recently suggested that Tottenham Hotspur have also entered the race to sign the Atalanta defender with contacts under way.

It remains to be seen if that is the case though, especially as Pedro Porro has just signed a new deal.

Palestra usually operates as a right-back, but can also be played as a right wing-back, making him an attractive option.

Chelsea will now have to watch and wait to see if Inter Milan can do a deal for Palestra.

The Blues, who are set to start a new era under their new manager Xabi Alonso, will be looking to bounce back following a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Things are moving at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have insisted on a ‘sizeable sell-on’ clause in an agreement with West Brom for Jimmy-Jay Morgan believing the player will do well in the Championship.

The Blues are keen on Santiago Castro, but they face competition from Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace for the Bologna striker.