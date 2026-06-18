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Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram ‘doesn’t seem tempted’ by big money offers from Al Ahli and Galatasaray, with a Premier League move ‘on the cards’ amid Liverpool and Nottingham Forest showing keen interest.

Thuram arrived at Turin from Ligue 1 side Nice in the summer of 2024 after Juventus saw off competition from several clubs for his signature.

The 25-year-old midfielder made six goal contributions for the Old Lady in 35 appearances in Serie A this term.

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Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League however, finishing sixth on the table and will need to balance the books, as they need to raise approximately €13m before the end of this month.

Thuram is viewed as one of the Juventus players who could depart this summer and Nottingham Forest have contacted the Bianconeri about the availability of the French international.

He is being chased by Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli and Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are prepared to offer him lucrative deals.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Thuram though ‘doesn’t seem tempted’.

Nottingham Forest are again namechecked as suitors, along with Liverpool and Manchester United, with it suggested that a Premier League move is ‘certainly on the cards’.

Linked club Al Ahli Liverpool Nottingham Forest Sunderland Manchester United Galatasaray Linked with Khephren Thuram

It appears that moving to the Premier League is something that would suit Thuram, but Juventus will not let him go cheaply.

An asking price of between €40m and €45m is suggested to have been slapped on the Frenchman’s head by Juventus.

Liverpool replaced manager Arne Solt with Andoni Iraola and Thuram could be ‘an option’ for them to strengthen midfield.

The Merseyside club are also in danger of losing Curtis Jones in the summer, with the English midfielder’s name ‘circled in red’ by Italian giants Inter Milan, though nothing concrete is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will want to back boss Vitor Pereira in the transfer market, after the Portuguese manager guided them to top-flight safety.

The Tricky Trees want to bolster their midfield, and Thuram is not the only target for them, as they ‘intend to speed up’ their pursuit of Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Thuram still has three years left on his current contract, but with Juventus looking to raise funds to balance the books as well as improve the squad, a move away from Turin seems the most likely outcome.

The French international was left out of Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad and will have time on his hands in the summer to decide on his future.