Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Aston Villa wanted Matias Soule has been ‘a huge disappointment’ and ‘a bad investment’ for Roma believes Italian journalist Giancarlo Padovan.

Roma signed Soule in 2024 from Juventus, outbidding a Leicester City side who had just achieved promotion back to the Premier League to land the Argentine.

Soule, though, has returned only eleven goals in his two seasons with Roma, matching the figure he achieved in his single campaign on loan at Frosinone which garnered interest in him from various suitors in the first place.

Soule is up to be sold by Roma before the end of the month as they look to bring in cash and there is serious interest from Aston Villa, who have held talks with his entourage.

A Stadio Olimpico departure would not be bad news in the eyes of Padovan.

An exasperated Padovan lamented that even Gian Piero Gasperini, who otherwise has ‘worked wonders’ on ‘almost all those who pass through his hands’, has been unable to eke something out of Soule.

Stressing that the ‘30 million paid for him’ makes him a ‘bad investment’, Padovan went on to add that Soule has been ‘a huge disappointment’ in Rome.

Padovan said on Radio Radio Lo Sport: “Soule has been a huge disappointment: Roma made a bad investment.

“Soule hasn’t lived up to the 30 million paid for him.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“He wasn’t a player who worked wonders, unlike almost all those who pass through Gasperini’s hands.”

Padovan stressed that availability is also important, with Soule having missed five games through an injury complaint last campaign.

Roma need to record substantial sales by 30th June to comply with FFP, as Padovan wasted no time in putting forth Soule’s name, provided a buyer can be found.

“He’s also had his share of physical problems. Good players are also those who get injured less often, or not at all.

“If you want to make money, make money from Soule – assuming you can find someone who’s interested in him – because, I repeat, he’s coming off a poor season.”

Aston Villa recently received a boost to their hopes of signing Soule with the Roma winger said to ‘prefer the Premier League’ if he does move.

If Padovan’s comments are anything to go by, the Villans might want to do a double take on approaching Roma for Soule, as they have arguably already drawn the short end of the stick once with the fee received for Donyell Malen.