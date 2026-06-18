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Former top flight manager Craig Levein has insisted Derek McInnes ‘knows every trick in the book’ and Rangers are getting a manager who knows the Scottish Premiership better than any other boss in it.

Rangers officially announced the appointment of McInnes as the new manager for next season after Danny Rohl parted ways with the club by mutual consent.

The Gers appointed Rohl in October, but a disastrous collapse towards the end of the season, which left them finishing third in the league, put pressure on and he has taken over at Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

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McInnes, who has managed teams such as St. Johnstone, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, and most recently Hearts in Scotland, takes over from Rohl for the upcoming Scottish Premiership season.

Levein feels that McInnes was able to keep the Hearts squad happy and together as a group and managed to keep things private in the dressing room during his tenure at Tynecastle.

The former Scotland manager insisted that McInnes ‘knows every trick in the book’ and knows the league better than the rest of the current managers in the Scottish Premiership.

Levein told BBC Scotland: “Derek managed to keep the players together at Hearts.

“That’s one of the most difficult things to do – keep everyone happy – and he did it.

Club managed St Johnstone Bristol City Aberdeen Kilmarnock Hearts Rangers Clubs Derek McInnes has managed

“There was never any noises coming out of Tynecastle of things going on behind the scenes.

“He knows the league better than any manager. He’s been at the coalface for a long, long time.

“He knows every trick in the book and has been successful pretty much everywhere he’s been.”

This term, McInnes took charge of 44 games as the head coach of Hearts, winning 28, drawing eight, and losing eight, while the Jambos narrowly missed out on the Scottish Premiership title.

The 54-year-old manager comes in with a wealth of experience, having also managed Bristol City in the Championship, and an ex-Gers star believes McInnes can resolve the long-term mentality issues at Ibrox.

McInnes will also be reunited with Lawrence Shakland, who was the captain at Hearts, after the 30-year-old forward was snapped up by Rangers on a free transfer.

After failing to win any silverware in the recent campaign, Rangers supporters will now hope that McInnes will put the club back on track to lift trophies in the upcoming season.