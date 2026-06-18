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Leeds United now face competition from Saudi Arabia for Union Berlin centre-back Danilo Doekhi, with Pro League side Al-Diriyah particularly keen on securing the Dutchman’s signature.

Daniel Farke’s side are actively assessing defensive reinforcements this summer as they look to bolster their centre-back options, taking into account the German’s liking for three at the back.

The Whites recently received a boost in their pursuit of Lee Han-beom after it was revealed that his club side, FC Midtjylland, would be open to doing business.

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Ousmane Diomande is another name considered to be a serious target by the recruitment team at Elland Road, though Leeds are fully aware Sporting Lisbon have little desire to part ways with the defender.

The Peacocks are also pushing for Diogo Leite, who is set to leave Union Berlin this month as a free agent.

Doekhi, who has been on Leeds’ radar for a number of months, is also set to leave Bundesliga side Union Berlin as a free agent at the end of the month.

The Whites have continued to keep tabs on the 27-year-old and received a boost in May when it emerged that a return to the Netherlands was not among his preferred options for the next step in his career.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

West Ham United also developed an interest in the Dutchman, though Leeds are unlikely to view them as a major threat given their current Championship status.

Apart from Premier League attention, the centre-back is ‘attracting interest’ from several clubs across Europe.

Now that interest is no longer limited to Europe, as Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah are also ‘keen to sign’ Doekhi, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Having secured promotion to the Saudi Pro League, Al-Diriyah are expected to explore a number of high-profile additions and the Dutchman is among the names under consideration.

The Saudi club could place lucrative financial packages on the table, something that may complicate Leeds’ pursuit.

The Dutchman featured in every Bundesliga match for Union Berlin last season, underlining both his durability and reliability.

However, the Whites will hope Saudi interest does not derail their chances of landing the defender.

Meanwhile, Leeds must also decide what comes next for returning centre-back Max Wober, with Adam Pope recently questioning whether the Austrian should form part of the club’s defensive depth next term.