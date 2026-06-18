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Leeds United are ‘gathering information’ about World Cup goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who is being scouted by Aston Villa at the tournament.

Daniel Farke snapped up Brazilian shot-stopper Lucas Perri from Lyon last summer and he was slated to be the Whites’ number 1.

The best laid plans at Elland Road though have not worked out, with Perri falling out of favour and being replaced by veteran custodian Karl Darlow.

Darlow, who is out of contract at Leeds this summer, has been offered a new deal, but the Whites are still tipped to bring in another goalkeeper.

Now they are looking towards the World Cup and Japan custodian Suzuki as an option.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Leeds are ‘gathering information’ on the Japan goalkeeper, who plays for Parma in Italy at club level.

Leeds are not alone in having noticed Suzuki’s talents, with Aston Villa having sent a scout to watch him in action in the World Cup and report back.

Villa could lose Emi Martinez this summer and Suzuki is amongst the options to bolster Unai Emery’s goalkeeping department.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

If Aston Villa do get serious on the goalkeeper then that would make life tough for Leeds, with Villa being able to offer Champions League football on the back of enhancing their reputation by winning the Europa League.

Suzuki has had interest from England before and West Ham chased him last summer when looking for a goalkeeper.

He was also looked at by both Bayern Munich and Manchester United last year.

Suzuki is ambitious to reach the top and admitted in 2024 that former Manchester City man Ederson and Tottenham Hotspur star Guglielmo Vicario were his favourite goalkeepers.

Parma will be keen for a bidding war for Suzuki to develop and it is suggested that interest in the goalkeeper is only set to grow over the coming weeks.

His heroics at the World Cup could also serve to boost his asking price, especially if Japan have a lengthy run in the tournament.