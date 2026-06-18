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Liverpool have knocked on the door about a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven.

The Reds have lost Ibrahima Konate from the backline this summer after he did not pen a contract extension and quickly agreed a free transfer to Real Madrid.

The summer marks the second summer in a row that Real Madrid have taken advantage of Liverpool players not signing new contracts, with Trent Alexander-Arnold secured last year.

Liverpool are swinging into action in the summer transfer window, with Spain winger Victor Munoz snapped up for a fee of €40m from Osasuna.

Now the dethroned Premier League champions are keen to bolster at the back and it appears Van de Ven has become a key target for boss Andoni Iraola and the recruitment team.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, there has been a ‘knock on the door’ from both Liverpool and Barcelona for the Tottenham defender.

Liverpool and Barcelona have noted Tottenham have not made progress on new deal talks for Van de Ven and ‘want to take advantage’.

Tottenham have just signed Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, while Marcos Senesi has also agreed to join when his Bournemouth deal expires.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Those deals put two new centre-backs at the disposal of Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Even so, losing Van de Ven is something that would come as a huge blow for Tottenham and the Italian tactician, especially as they embark upon a serious rebuild.

Liverpool and Barcelona though can offer Van de Ven the chance to play in the Champions League, which Tottenham cannot, and he may regard both clubs as a step up in status.

A switch to Anfield would unite Van de Ven with Netherlands team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

Van de Ven’s feeling is likely to be crucial, with Tottenham showing no financial need to sell and even plotting fresh spending.

Spurs are currently trying to do a deal to land Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali and will not face competition from Juventus, who view him as ‘unattainable’ given his price tag.

Selling Van de Ven would bring in serious cash for De Zerbi to reinvest, but it would also rob Spurs of arguably their top centre-back, while there continue to be questions over the future of Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin.