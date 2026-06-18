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Newcastle United have failed with a bid for Atalanta talent Sergej Levak, as the Italian club have responded ‘no, thanks’ to the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s men are trying to do some business early doors in the ongoing transfer window and have splashed big money for goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen.

Following a disappointing last season and a summer transfer window which was criticised, Newcastle’s recruitment team will want to get things right this time around.

After Anthony Gordon’s huge transfer to Barcelona, Newcastle eyed Victor Munoz to replace him, who was very close to making a move to St James’ Park.

However, Premier League giants Liverpool hijacked the deal, and it has also been revealed how much Real Madrid are pocketing from the Spaniard’s move to Anfield.

Howe’s side, though, remain vigilant in the transfer window and are keen on continuing to bring in players they feel has substantial potential.

That path has led to Italy and promising midfielder Levak.

Newcastle though have failed with an approach.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Atalanta have rejected a €10m bid from Newcastle for young midfielder Levak.

Croatia level U15 U16 U17 U18 U19 Croatia levels Sergej Levak has played at

The Croatian midfielder plays for Atalanta’s Under-23s set-up in Serie C, and it has been suggested that the Italian club have said ‘no, thanks’ to Newcastle’s offer.

Newcastle’s midfield star Sandro Tonali has been linked with a move away this summer, and the north east club are keen on beefing up their engine room.

They have the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley and Joelinton, but Howe would like to have more depth in that area.

The former Croatia Under-19 international is rated very highly by La Dea, who could promote him to their first team in the upcoming campaign.

A host of big-name European clubs are showing interest in the 20-year-old central midfielder, whose contract runs for four more years at the Italian club.

Levak showed his potent nature in front of goal last term, as he scored seven goals in 34 league games, despite being a central midfielder.

Whether the Premier League outfit will consider going back for Levak with another offer in the coming days and weeks remains to be seen.