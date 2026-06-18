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Real Madrid will be picking up less than has been widely claimed from Victor Munoz’s move from Osasuna to Liverpool.

Munoz was wanted by Newcastle United, who were holding talks to take him to St James’ Park, but the Magpies’ swoop has been hijacked.

Liverpool have stolen in for the winger, triggering the €40m release clause in his Osasuna contract, with the Reds set to put him through a medical in the United States, where he is with the Spain national team.

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Osasuna signed the 22-year-old from Real Madrid just last summer, paying €5m and with Los Blancos reserving a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

That has been widely claimed to mean Real Madrid will be making €20m from Munoz’s Liverpool move.

However, the 50 per cent only applies to the profit that Osasuna make and, according to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Real Madrid will be getting €17.5m and not €20m.

The sum is still a substantial one for Los Blancos and ensures that they get even more money from selling Munoz.

Manager Time at Club Andoni Iraola June 2026- Arne Slot June 2024 –May 2026 Jürgen Klopp October 2015 – May 2024 Brendan Rodgers June 2012 – October 2015 Kenny Dalglish January 2011 – May 2012 Last five permanent Liverpool managers

The winger spent time in the youth ranks at Barcelona and Real Madrid, before eventually breaking through at the Bernabeu.

Competition for places though proved tough and Munoz was sold to Osasuna.

He caught the eye with his performances at Osasuna in the recent campaign and earned a spot in Spain’s World Cup squad as a result.

Now Munoz is set for his first adventure outside Spanish football with the move to Liverpool.

The winger will become the first signing made by new Reds boss Andoni Iraola and now Liverpool will watch Spain’s progression in North America with even keener interest.

Munoz has two Spain caps to his name so far, with one goal to show for it, and will be keen to make an impact in his country’s coming World Cup games, now given a confidence boost by a move to Liverpool.