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Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been keeping an eye on Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, who is currently not a priority for La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.

Guerra began his career in the Villarreal youth system, then became a member of the Valencia Under-18 squad in 2019, and now, under his current contract, is tied down to the club until 2029.

The 23-year-old midfielder made 36 appearances in La Liga this term, starting 25 matches, and contributed to ten goal involvements in the process.

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Guerra put in strong displays throughout the course of the season and those performances saw him make his Spain debut against Iraq earlier this month, handing him international recognition.

The Valencia man is in the transfer spotlight this summer, with a €40m release clause in place, and his agent met with Barcelona sporting director Deco earlier this week.

However, according to Catalan daily Sport, Guerra is not currently a priority for Barcelona and there are more clubs interested in the 23-year-old.

‘Sides such as Aston Villa and Newcastle’ rate the Spain international midfielder, while Atletico Madrid are also admirers of what he can do on the pitch.

Spain level Caps Spain U19s 2 Spain U21s 21 Spain 1 Javi Guerra for Spain

Valencia are set against selling the midfielder and want to make sure he stays at the Mestalla, but a release clause means the matter may not be completely in their hands.

Newcastle have just had a bitter La Liga experience, being beaten by Liverpool to the signature of winger Victor Munoz.

Eddie Howe’s side are being linked with midfielders as they look at a shake-up in the engine room this summer and may want to go back to La Liga again, hoping for better luck.

Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Sandro Tonali and are prepared to pay big money to take the Italian to the capital.

The Magpies have already banked a substantial fee by selling Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Aston Villa would meanwhile be an attractive destination for Guerra as they would hand him the chance to play Champions League football and under a Spanish boss in Unai Emery, which would surely boost his Spain ambitions even further.

While the release clause is currently at €40m, it is due to rise to €60m near the end of the transfer window and Valencia will be counting down the days until that happens.