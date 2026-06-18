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Tottenham Hotspur will not face competition from Juventus for Sandro Tonali as he is ‘unattainable’ at the close to €100m figure mooted as needed.

Tonali joined Newcastle United in July 2023 from AC Milan for £55m, making him the most expensive Italian football player of all time when he completed the switch.

The Italian had a dream start for the Magpies he scored on his Premier League debut against Aston Villa.

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However, his season came to an abrupt halt when the Italian Football Federation handed him a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations during his time in Italy.

Following his return to competitive action in 2024, the Italian became a vital part of Eddie Howe’s midfield, along with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Newcastle failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League though has given rise to talk Tonali will leave St James’ Park this summer.

Arsenal made a firm attempt to land him in January and remain keen on a possible deal.

Ex-Serie A star Guglielmo Vicario Radu Dragusin Destiny Udogie Cristian Romero Dejan Kulusevski Rodrigo Bentancur Randal Kolo Muani Tottenham players who played in Serie A

Tottenham recently joined the race for Tonali, with Roberto De Zerbi viewing the Italian as his ‘new star’ in the midfield.

The Lilywhites are highly interested in signing the 26-year-old and are suggested to be willing to reach up to three figures for Tonali, with the midfielder also prioritising the north London club.

It was recently suggested that Tonali’s ‘availability is total’ to Spurs, boosting Tottenham’s hopes of signing the Newcastle star.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears that the north London club have been given a further boost in their pursuit of the Italian.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus, who were also keen on Tonali, are likely out of the race to sign the 26-year-old, with Newcastle’s asking price of around €100m being ‘unattainable’ for them.

While Juventus are firm admirers of Tonali, they are unable to compete for his signature at such a price.

Newcastle, who are looking to rebuild over the summer following a disappointing campaign last term, are not expected to offer a discount for any suitors, being keen to drive a hard bargain.

It remains to be seen when Tottenham will make an official move to bring the Newcastle star to N17.

With the summer transfer window now open, the Lilywhites have hit the ground running in the transfer market as they have secured the signings of Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi and are poised to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.

With a host of defenders arriving at N17, it appears Radu Dragusin is not part of De Zerbi’s plans for next season and his agents have offered him to Juventus.

Juventus, hunting a goalkeeper, are getting serious about signing Guglielmo Vicario as the cost of signing their other target, Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa, is ‘deemed excessive’.