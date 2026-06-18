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Toni Pla, the agent of Pedro Porro, has revealed that the Tottenham Hotspur full-back ‘almost fainted’ during the gruelling negotiations that ultimately secured his move from Sporting Lisbon to north London.

In the 2023 winter transfer window, Porro was confirmed as a Tottenham player on deadline day, initially arriving on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The drawn-out transfer saga stretched over a month and was marked by repeated twists, with the Spaniard even withdrawing from training with the first-team squad at Sporting Lisbon in an effort to force through the move.

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Since completing the switch, he has settled into life in north London, making 152 appearances, registering more than 39 goal contributions, and playing the full 90 minutes of the Europa League final as he lifted the trophy under Ange Postecoglou.

Pla described the negotiations with Sporting Lisbon as highly intense and emotionally exhausting for the player.

He explained that Porro remained outwardly reserved throughout, offering no clear indication of whether he was calm or under strain as talks unfolded.

The 26-year-old’s agent added that the pressure eventually manifested physically, with the defender nearly fainting during a dinner, seeking help from his father, and finally releasing the tension he had been suppressing in silence.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Pla told Spanish daily AS: “The negotiations with Sporting were incredibly tough.

“Pedro always keeps everything to himself; you couldn’t tell if he was calm or worried.

“We were having dinner and he started feeling unwell.

“He told his father to accompany him to the bathroom and almost fainted in his arms… He released all the tension he had been holding in.

“He didn’t say anything while we negotiated, but he couldn’t take it anymore.”

A former Spurs player has even suggested the Spain international could thrive further forward, while Porro himself has admitted his attacking numbers at Tottenham have eclipsed those he posted with the Lions.

Despite Tottenham enduring a turbulent Premier League campaign that ended with a 17th-place finish, Porro’s performances were enough to earn him a place in Spain’s 26-man squad for the World Cup in North America.

His stock has continued to rise, attracting interest from Inter Milan and Real Madrid, although Tottenham’s valuation proved too steep for both clubs.

Manchester City also explored a reunion with their former defender, but Tottenham slapped a €57m valuation on the 26-year-old in an effort to deter potential suitors.

With Roberto De Zerbi viewing Porro as a cornerstone of his project, Spurs remain determined to keep hold of one of their most influential players and have rewarded him with a new deal that makes him one of the club’s highest-paid players.