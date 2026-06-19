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Leeds United are now facing competition from Turkish side Trabzonspor for the signature of free agent Julian Brandt.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is keen to bring Brandt to Elland Road this summer and the club are backing him in the market.

Farke has regularly favoured players from within German football, which he knows well, and rates former Borussia Dortmund man Brandt.

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Leeds though will have far from a clear run at the attacking midfielder, with several clubs alerted to his free agent status.

Brandt already has interest from Turkey in the shape of Galatasaray and now they have been joined by Trabzonspor.

According to to Turkish outlet Yeni Asir (via A Spor), Trazbonspor have put Brandt on their list of transfer targets and are considering a move to take him to Turkey.

Trabzonspor are able to offer Brandt the chance to play in the Europa League next season, something Leeds cannot match.

Club Years Bayer Leverkusen 2014-2019 Borussia Dortmund 20190-2026 Julian Brandt’s career history

Brandt arrived at Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 and spent seven years at the club, but his current contract will expire this month and he is leaving.

The 30-year-old scored eleven goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances in all competitions this term, but was not included in the Germany squad for the World Cup.

He has regularly been linked with a move to England throughout his career, from as early as 2013, but is yet to play his football outside Germany.

The idea of playing in the Premier League for a Leeds side seemingly on the up could hold real attraction for Brandt.

The Whites had success with free agents last summer with the captures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United have been looking into the transfer market to bolster their midfield and have been linked with Lyon star Tanner Tessmann, amongst other options.