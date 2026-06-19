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Watford midfielder Pierre Dwomoh has reached an agreement with Turkish side Konyaspor, with the Belgian expected to join the club shortly.

Coming through the ranks in Belgium with Genk, the 21-year-old has been on the books at Antwerp, spending loan spells with Braga, Oostende and RWD Molenbeek before arriving at Vicarage Road.

The left-footed holding midfielder even made his debut for Belgium Under-21s in the summer of 2024, coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw against Morocco.

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Dwomoh signed for Watford shortly after in August on a long-term deal, the Hornets beating Leicester City to his signature, although the move has not unfolded as they would have hoped.

The defensive midfielder managed just eleven appearances in his first season and followed that with only one minute of senior football last term, with injuries severely hampering his time at Vicarage Road.

A winter move to Al-Ula came close but ultimately collapsed due to disagreements over personal terms.

Dwomoh now looks set to leave Watford, with his contract expiring at the end of June, as long-time admirers prepare to finally land their target.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

According to Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak, the Belgian midfielder has agreed a three-year deal with Turkish side Konyaspor.

The 21-year-old is expected to arrive in Konya on 29th June and has already said his farewells to Watford supporters on social media, paying particular tribute to Tom Cleverley for his support during his time in Hertfordshire.

Konyaspor previously showed interest in Dwomoh last summer, with suggestions a move could materialise before deadline day, although nothing ultimately came to fruition.

Watford finished the Championship campaign in 16th and will be targeting a stronger showing next season under the guidance of head coach Alessio Dionisi.

In terms of recruitment, they have a preliminary agreement in place for a loan deal for striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado and are bracing themselves for the possible departure of Othmane Maamma, who could spark a bidding war with Premier League clubs monitoring his situation.