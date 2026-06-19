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Everton talent Demi Akarakiri, who was recently offered a new contract by the Merseyside club, is poised to join Cagliari and is expected to undergo a medical in Italy ‘in the next few hours’.

Akarakiri. regarded as a promising midfielder, spent his early formative years developing within the youth system at Arsenal.

The 18-year-old arrived at Everton in April 2024 and joined their Under-18s team.

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He quickly built a reputation among youth coaches as a highly technical talent and was integrated into the Under-21 set-up as well to maximise his development.

His impressive displays earned him his Premier League 2 debut in February 2025 for the Everton Under-21 squad.

In the recent Premier League 2 season, Akarakiri made ten appearances for the Merseyside club, including seven starts, while scoring two goals.

Everton want to keep hold of the teenager, whose deal expires this summer, and have offered him fresh terms to remain at the Hill Dickinson.

Competition Appearances U18 Premier League 12 Premier League 2 10 FA Youth Cup 4 PL International Cup 4 National League Cup 2 EFL Trophy 1 Demi Akarakiri last season

However, they are now set to lose him to Italian side Cagliari.

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Cagliari are poised to sign Akarakiri, with the Englishman expected to undergo a medical in Italy ‘in the next few hours’.

Cagliari look to have presented the Londoner with a compelling project and path into the first team, which has won the day.

The midfielder’s versatility, combined with his strong physique and ability to adapt to multiple tactical roles, has made him an attractive prospect for Cagliari.

All eyes will be now on how quickly he gets a chance with the Cagliari first team.

With the summer transfer window now open, Everton will be looking to strengthen their squad and push for higher ambitions in the next season.

The Toffees are actively looking to strengthen their right-back position and Atalanta’s Raul Bellanova is one of four options shortlisted by Everton.

Everton have also been namechecked for Santiago Castro, but they face competition from their Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest in the race for the Bologna striker.