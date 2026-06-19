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Valencia remain keen on retaining Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani should the Whites be willing to sanction a departure under ‘good financial conditions’.

The Belgian spent the recent season on loan at the Mestalla after making the move last summer following his fall down the pecking order at Elland Road.

The beginning of his stay in Spain was far from straightforward for Ramazani and there was even a stage when Valencia were considering terminating his loan spell early.

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However, the winger gradually turned things around and eventually earned the trust of boss Carlos Corberan.

His performances did not go unnoticed among supporters either, with Ramazani finishing fourth in a fan-voted ranking.

Whether the Belgian will continue at Mestalla remains a major question, as Leeds chose not to include a purchase option in the loan deal.

Valencia’s CEO even travelled to England for discussions recently over the conditions of a potential permanent move, although it was revealed that the final decision would largely depend on the Whites and the demands they set.

Despite that uncertainty, suggestions emerged that Los Che are convinced the Peacocks would let Ramazani leave should a suitable offer arrive.

The Spanish outfit currently have limited options in the wide areas and strengthening the flanks remains an absolute priority in the market.

For that reason, Valencia continue to view Ramazani as a strong option for next season should Leeds allow him to leave under ‘good financial conditions’, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Even if the Belgian returns to the Mestalla, Valencia are still expected to sign another left-sided attacker, with the club keen to have enough options to stretch play, create imbalances and provide attacking support.

Should Leeds price Ramazani highly however, negotiations could become far more complicated.

Even if a move to the Mestalla fails to materialise, the Belgian’s chances of reviving his Leeds career appear slim despite still having two years remaining on his contract.

There have also been indications of Norwich City interest in Ramazani, although those claims have since been played down.

Meanwhile, Leeds continue to explore attacking reinforcements of their own and have shown admiration for Lassine Sinayoko, although facing competition from fellow Premier League clubs.

Daniel Farke’s side is also pushing for Lois Openda, who could potentially leave Juventus this summer.