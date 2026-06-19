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AC Milan and Vasco da Gama have now requested information on Leeds United and Everton target Diogo Leite, who is set to leave Union Berlin at the end of June.

The 27-year-old, who joined the German side in 2023, is to leave the Bundesliga outfit on a free transfer at the end of the month and has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

The left-footed defender had attracted interest from Everton, boosted by Lazio’s withdrawal earlier this month, although Celta Vigo, Besiktas and one Saudi Arabian side remain keen to capitalise on a free transfer from a top-five European league.

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Leite, who has made 136 appearances for Die Eisernen, has attracted the attention of Leeds, who are pushing hard for his signature, with his versatility across a back three and back four, along with his free agent status, also catching the eye of Daniel Farke.

However, competition for his signature has now intensified significantly, with two additional clubs entering the race for his services.

According to Spanish journalist Diego Otero, AC Milan as well as Vasco da Gama have ‘requested information’ about Leite as they try to establish his demands.

Ruben Amorim, who is set to take charge of the AC Milan side next season, is believed to admire Leite for his experience in a back three system, which has helped fuel the Rossoneri’s interest.

Club Years FC Porto 2017-2023 Braga (loan) 2021-2022 Union Berlin (loan) 2022-2023 Union Berlin 2023- Diogo Leite’s career history

Farke also likes a back three, having switched to the system in the middle of last season with superb results.

Everton boss David Moyes now has James Tarkowski and Michael Keane well into their 30s and fresh blood will be needed at the back at the Hill Dickinson.

Last season, 27-year-old Leite featured in 25 matches for Union Berlin, helping them finish eleventh in the Bundesliga.

Leeds brought in Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on free transfers last summer, moves that proved to be shrewd, with the English striker finishing the campaign with 15 goals in all competitions.

They are showing keen interest in the free agent market once again, with Harry Wilson and Julian Brandt also targets.

For Everton, landing Leite without a fee would free up cash that Moyes could use elsewhere.

However, with a host of clubs circling, the Portuguese defender will be in no rush to decide his next destination as he weighs up a move that could shape the next stage of his career.