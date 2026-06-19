Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are to ‘decide soon’ on whether to sell Luka Vuskovic to Brighton after the Seagulls submitted a third proposal for him, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have just splashed out £52m to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, bringing the Dutch centre-back to north London to further back the Roberto De Zerbi revolution.

Brighton have been trying to do business the other way though, with bids lodged for Tottenham’s defensive prospect Vuskovic.

The Seagulls have seen two offers knocked back by Tottenham, who noted Vuskovic’s rapid development and impressive performances on loan at German side Hamburg last season.

Vuskovic though is concerned about a possible lack of game time at Tottenham and the arrivals of Van Hecke and Marcos Senesi are unlikely to have helped to reassure him.

Now Tottenham are assessing the £45m proposal put on the table from Brighton, which includes add-ons.

Spurs will ‘decide soon’ on Vuskovic’s future, but having turned down two offers already, clearly rate the centre-back and would like to keep hold of him.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Vuskovic already has an agreement in place on personal terms with Brighton in the event that Tottenham accept a bid.

The Croatian has been clear that he sees game time as the most important thing next season when it comes to continuing his development and he may feel that he has a better chance of that on the south coast.

Tottenham have also added Andrew Robertson to the ranks in what has been a strong start to the summer transfer window for the north London side.

Selling Vuskovic would likely not be well received by the fans, with one former Tottenham star already having branded the idea ‘crazy’.

De Zerbi though has a host of centre-backs at his disposal, including Senesi, Van Hecke, Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Kota Takai and, when needed, Archie Gray.

Dragusin is attracting interest from Italy, while there have been question marks over Romero’s future.

Van de Ven is interesting both Liverpool and Barcelona.

While Spurs do not want to sell the Netherlands international, they have made no progress on talks over a new contract with him.