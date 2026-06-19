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Wolves are ‘preparing the right offer’ to try to persuade Torino to sell striker Che Adams, who is leaning towards a Molineux move.

Adams arrived at Torino in July 2024 on a free transfer from Southampton, signing a three-year contract with the Serie A outfit.

The Scottish striker quickly adapted to Italian football and established himself as a reliable attacking outlet for Torino.

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In the recent Serie A season, the 29-year-old made 33 appearances for the Italian club, while scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Adams now has clubs interested in taking him off Torino’s hands in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Wolves, along with Venezia, are firm admirers of his skills.

The Scotland international first emerged as a target for Wolves during the winter transfer window, but despite the Molineux side’s significant bid, Torino refused to let Adams leave.

The Old Gold have not given up and are lining up a swoop to bring Adams back to English football.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Wolves are ‘preparing the right offer’ to convince Torino to accept.

Venezia have already gone in with a proposal for Adams of around €4m to €5m, but that was not enough for Torino.

The Italian side are still keen to see Adams, but it is suggested he is leaning towards Wolves as a favoured option.

It remains to be seen when Wolves will make an official move to secure the signature of Adams.

With the summer transfer window open, the Old Gold will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the Championship next season, with returning to top-flight football their clear objective.

Adams would represent an experienced attacking option for Wolves, who are keen to have leaders in the ranks, something which drove moves for Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez.