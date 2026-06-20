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Brazilian side Flamengo are ‘closely monitoring’ talks to sell Wolves star Joao Gomes this summer due to a sell-on clause.

The midfielder was one of Wolves’ most-used players during the recent campaign and remained a key figure at Molineux despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

However, with the Old Gold now preparing for life in the Championship, uncertainty surrounds Gomes’ future and an exit this summer is widely expected.

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Atletico Madrid have been monitoring the Brazilian for several months and last month suggestions that a meeting had taken place emerged.

Galatasaray have also entered the race in recent weeks after assessing what it could take to lure Gomes to Istanbul.

The Turkish giants viewed the midfielder’s reluctance to play Championship football as something that could work in their favour.

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Gomes’ former club Flamengo are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation.

Brazilian Andre Joao Gomes Pedro Lima Brazilians in Wolves squad

They have a sell-on clause which will see 10 per cent of the fee go to them and are waiting to see what happens to Gomes this summer.

Atletico Madrid also had Atalanta star Ederson on their midfield shortlist, though he appears set to join Manchester United instead.

A fee in the region of €45m could be enough to take Gomes away from Molineux, though no agreement has yet been finalised, something which has ‘opened the door’ for Galatasaray to continue their pursuit.

Meanwhile, the Old Gold could once again dip into the Brazilian market as they continue to keep tabs on Fluminense striker John Kennedy.

Where the future of Gomes lies remains to be seen, though all indications point it will not be at Molineux next season.

Now under the guidance of Cesar Peixoto, Wolves are reshaping their squad for the Championship and have already added new faces, with Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez expected to play key roles.