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Juventus have ‘decided to be cautious’ and not put all their eggs in the basket of signing Emi Martinez from Aston Villa.

The Italian giants have been hunting a new goalkeeper since the summer transfer window opened and Martinez is their top choice.

He is keen to make the move to Turin and has already been checking out houses in the area, but there is an issue when it comes to agreeing a transfer fee.

Aston Villa are asking for around €10m to let Martinez go and that is a sum that Juventus believe is too high.

As a result they have ‘decided to be cautious’, according to Sky Italia (via Tutto Juve) and make moves for Tottenham Hotspur‘s Guglielmo Vicario as an alternative.

Tottenham will sell Vicario this summer for the right price, with Roberto De Zerbi seeking a goalkeeper with different skills.

Juventus have intensified contact with Vicario’s camp as they look to position themselves in the event there is no movement for Martinez.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Martinez is suggested to have believed he could leave Aston Villa ‘on different financial terms’, which could cause an issue for the Villa Park outfit this summer.

The 33-year-old has been on the books at Villa Park since 2020 and appears ready for a new challenge at Juventus.

He helped Villa to finish in a Champions League spot and win the Europa League last season.

Moving to Juventus would mean Martinez passing up on Champions League football next term as the Bianconeri have not qualified.

No Champions League football has seen Juventus scale back their summer transfer window spending plans and the Serie A side are keen to balance the books.

Midfielder Khephren Thuram could be sold amid interest from a host of sides, including Sunderland and Nottingham Forest, while winger Edon Zhegrova is liked by Everton.