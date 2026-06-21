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Rangers have an issue tempting Dundee defender Luke Graham to Ibrox, with it being suggested he does not want to go to the Gers just to provide defensive cover.

Now with Derek McInnes at the helm, Rangers are facing a key summer transfer window as they bid to show finishing third in the Scottish Premiership last term was a one off.

Already Rangers have landed Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland to bolster the ranks, but defence is also a priority area.

Nasser Djiga and Derek Cornelius have seen their loan spells come to an end, removing two centre-back options, while Rangers could be tested by bids for Emmanuel Fernandez.

Rangers are keen on Dundee defender Graham and have been working on a deal, while facing competition from south of the border.

The Gers may well be on the backfoot though as it has been suggested that Graham does not want to move to Ibrox just to provide defensive cover.

Journalist Alan Nixon wrote on his Patreon when asked about a Rangers move for Graham: “Don’t think lad wants to go there as a cover player.”

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Portsmouth are set to hold talks to sign Graham later this week, which could be bad news for Rangers if the Fratton Park side make a compelling case.

There also remains interest from Derby County, Lincoln City and Stoke City in the defender, giving Graham a host of English options.

Graham’s performances at Dundee caught the eye last term and one former Rangers star complimented the defender on bullying opposing attackers during games.

He has clearly put himself on the radar and is widely expected to leave Dens Park this summer.

McInnes has been backed as the right man to take Rangers forward, with one ex-top flight boss believing he is the most experienced manager currently managing in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers have already shown that they are tilting towards favouring a more Scottish flavour in the team, which would make losing out on Graham a blow.