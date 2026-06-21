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Former Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has now reached a full agreement to become the new FC Copenhagen sporting director.

Speakman departed Sunderland earlier this year and was roundly praised for the job he did at the Black Cats.

The deal-maker helped Sunderland land a host of players as they went on a journey from League One back to the Premier League, then in the recent season securing a Europa League spot.

Speakman’s next job though is not set to be in English football and he is going to Denmark.

It emerged last week that FC Copenhagen are in advanced talks with Speakman, being in the process of finalising an agreement.

Now they have taken the next step and, according to Danish outlet Bold, ‘a handshake has been made’ between the parties.

Speakman just needs to put pen to paper to his contract to become the new sporting director at FC Copenhagen.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Danish giants struggled last season and will hope to be set for a good summer transfer window by having Speakman in place now.

It remains to be seen whether he might look towards Sunderland for potential signings, or go after former Black Cats, in an attempt to strengthen the FC Copenhagen squad

The job will be Speakman’s first outside England, with stints at Birmingham City and Derby County also on his CV.

Speakman will find pressure at Parken given the season FC Copenhagen have just experienced in Danish football.

FC Copenhagen finished just seventh in the Danish Superliga last season and have a new manager at the helm in the shape of Bo Svensson, with whom Speakman will have to work closely.

The new season in Denmark is due to start on 26th July, giving Speakman just over a month to work on the squad.