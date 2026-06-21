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Ramon Vega has urged Tottenham Hotspur to get a deal for Sandro Tonali over the line to prove that they are ‘truly ambitious’.

Spurs are moving to try to sign Newcastle United midfielder Tonali, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to see him in north London.

They have already slapped in a bid in the region of £80m for the Italy international, but Newcastle wasted little time in knocking it back as they value Tonali at a higher price.

The Magpies are suggested to be confident they can demand a fee of around £100m to sell Tonali, especially given interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tonali though has given priority to Tottenham due to his good relationship with De Zerbi.

For Vega, the transfer pursuit is the ultimate test of the Spurs’ owners claiming they are highly ambitious.

The ex-Tottenham man thinks that signing Tonali is one of the key transfers for De Zerbi and it is time for the club to not talk, but act and get it done.

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Vega wrote on X: “Tottenham to increase £75m bid for Sandro Tonali after their bid was rejected!

“This is one of the key transfers that will determine if the owners and board are truly ambitious.

“Let’s see if they get it over the line. Less talk more action.”

Tottenham have already been busy in the transfer market with the captures of Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

They are also in the mix for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes and have been negotiating personal terms with the Portuguese.

An agreement is now close and Tottenham would be expected to then approach the Hammers once Fernandes has agreed to join.

Fernandes has also been linked with a host of sides, including Real Madrid.

After narrowly avoiding being relegated from the Premier League in the recent campaign, Tottenham are keen to make sure they never again risk their top flight status.

De Zerbi also has a season free of European competition to work with his Tottenham squad, getting a full week between games.