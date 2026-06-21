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Tottenham Hotspur would be looking for a fee in the region of £45m to part with wantaway midfielder Lucas Bergvall this summer.

Bergvall picked Tottenham over Barcelona when he agreed to join the club in early 2024.

When he arrived in north London he found big backing from Ange Postecoglou, who wasted no time in assuring him that he would get ample opportunities to play.

Now Roberto De Zerbi is at the helm at Tottenham and, with the club chasing both Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, there are question marks about how much the Swede fits in.

Bergvall now wants to leave Tottenham and has communicated his desire to the club.

A summer exit could be on the cards for the Sweden international and just how much Tottenham want to part ways with him has emerged.

Journalist Matt Verri wrote on X: “Understand Spurs would want a fee of around £45m to sell Bergvall.”

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Bergvall only turned 20 years old earlier this year and with big growth potential in him, Tottenham are sure to see interest develop quickly.

Whether clubs will be willing to meet an asking price of £45m remains unclear, as does just how hard Bergvall will push to be able to leave Tottenham this summer.

He is currently in action at the World Cup, something which could serve as a shop window.

Bergvall was eyed by Manchester United before he made the move to Tottenham and the Red Devils could have retained that interest.

Tottenham fielded approaches from Aston Villa and Chelsea in the recent winter transfer window, but knocked them back.

Both clubs could decide to now try again this summer.

Losing Bergvall may be a blow for Tottenham, but it could well be one De Zerbi is willing to accept as he looks to remodel the Spurs engine room in his image.

Despite Bergvall only having been at Tottenham since 2024, all the clauses and bonuses that his former club Djurgardens negotiated in the deal to sell him have now kicked in, demonstrating his rapid progress.