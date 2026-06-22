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Leeds United are facing rising competition for Ayase Ueda as his impressive World Cup performances for Japan are significantly boosting interest in the Feyenoord striker.

The 27-year-old arrived at the World Cup on the back of a stellar campaign in Rotterdam, where he returned 26 goals and two assists in 40 appearances, also claiming the Eredivisie top scorer award.

Hajime Moriyasu has placed his trust in the centre-forward, handing him starts in both of Japan’s World Cup fixtures, first against the Netherlands and then Tunisia.

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On Sunday, Ueda delivered in emphatic fashion, striking twice and adding an assist in the Samurai Blue’s 4-0 win over the African side, a result that lifted them to second in Group F.

The Japan international has been widely linked with a move to Leeds this summer, with the Whites expected to add in attack despite the success of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

A summer exit from Feyenoord has been mooted despite the striker still having two years remaining on his deal, with a move still on the table and increasing in likelihood given what he is doing for Japan.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Leeds target is now attracting even more attention thanks to his impact on the international stage.

Club Years Kashima Antlers 2019-2022 Cercle Brugge 2022-2023 Feyenoord 2023- Ayase Ueda’s career history

It is understood that interest from both Premier League and Bundesliga clubs is already taking shape.

Leeds may therefore be compelled to pay a premium given his contract situation at Feyenoord, with alternatives such as Lassine Sinayoko also on the table should his valuation continue to climb.

Daniel Farke does have attacking options in the form of Calvert-Lewin, Lukas Nmecha and the out-of-favour Joel Piroe in the centre-forward department.

Piroe could well depart following a season where he struggled to get a kick.

And despite Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin managing to largely remain fit over the campaign, the pair do have history of being out for lengthy periods.

The 27-year-old Japan hitman has one final group-stage fixture against Sweden on 26th June, with anything other than defeat enough to secure progression, leaving their fate in their own hands.

Moriyasu is expected to once again hand Ueda a start, along with first-choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who Leeds have been ‘gathering information’ on, offering him another chance to shine on the big stage and potentially boost his prospects of a favourable move after the tournament.

If Leeds were able to pull off a Ueda and Suzuki double swoop this summer it would surely create huge excitement at Elland Road.