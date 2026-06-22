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Julian Brandt moving to Leeds United this summer ‘would be surprising’ in the view of the German media, amid the Whites being in the mix to sign him.

The 30-year-old’s contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the month, with clubs already positioning themselves to snap up the Bundesliga star on a free transfer amid his exit from the Ruhr giants having been confirmed.

Brandt, who joined Die Borussen in the summer of 2019 after four and a half seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, has amassed more than 220 goal contributions in Germany’s top flight.

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The right-footed midfielder also boasts a goal contribution rate of 0.42 per game, while racking up more than 80 appearances in the Champions League.

A player of Brandt’s pedigree becoming available for nothing has inevitably attracted attention, with Atletico Madrid and Trabzonspor among the interested parties.

Roma are also firmly in the mix, having been linked with him as early as March, and are planning to use one of his former Borussia Dortmund team-mates to help entice him to the Italian capital.

Leeds are trying to sign Brandt too, but given the clubs in for the attacking midfielder, a move to Elland Road ‘would be surprising’, German media Sport.de has claimed.

Club Years Bayer Leverkusen 2014-2019 Borussia Dortmund 2019-2026 Julian Brandt’s career history

That view stems largely from Leeds’ lack of European football after finishing 14th in the Premier League last season, albeit in their first campaign back in the top flight.

With several high-profile clubs in the hunt, Leeds would face stiff competition for his signature, particularly from Atletico Madrid and Roma, both of whom can offer Champions League football and potentially more lucrative financial packages.

When Premier League clubs came calling for Brandt in 2023, the midfielder admitted the prospect of a move to England appealed to him, and if that sentiment remains unchanged, Leeds can offer the chance to be part of Daniel Farke’s growing project at Elland Road.

Farke would, however, need to offer the 30-year-old a prominent role, with Brandt unlikely to be satisfied by bit-part status and possessing the versatility to make an impact across a number of positions.

The midfielder has spent his entire club career in Germany, but if he feels the time is right for a fresh challenge, the Premier League could finally beckon.

A Leeds move though would raise eyebrows in Germany.

Brandt missed out on Germany’s World Cup squad despite finishing last season with eleven goals and four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, and can now devote his full attention to deciding the next chapter of his career once his contract expires.