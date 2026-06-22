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Leeds United will need to substantially increase their offer for Southampton‘s Shea Charles, as Saints’ valuation of the midfielder ‘is significantly higher’ than the bid the Yorkshire giants have made.

Charles has emerged as a top midfield target for Leeds boss Daniel Farke in this summer’s transfer window.

Leeds are looking to back the German tactician, who kept them up last term, and recently went in with a proposal of around £20m to sign Charles from Southampton.

The offer was deemed not good enough by Southampton and it was rejected, albeit with talks between the two clubs continuing to take place.

Now it has become clear that Leeds face needing to substantially improve their proposal for Charles if they want to take him to Elland Road.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Leeds bid was rejected. However, talks are ongoing.

“Southampton’s valuation of Shea Charles is significantly higher.”

It is unclear just how much higher Southampton’s valuation of Charles is and whether Leeds are willing to bridge the gap between the two figures.

Leeds are having to watch their spending closely this summer as the Premier League’s new Squad Cost Ratio rules come into play.

Free agents are again especially attractive for Leeds, who are bidding to pull off a real coup by tempting Julian Brandt to Elland Road.

A host of big clubs want Brandt and German media has already claimed it would be surprising if the attacking midfielder picked Leeds.

Leeds cannot offer Brandt the chance to play in Europe, but joining the Whites would provide the soon to be former Borussia Dortmund man with his first ever taste of Premier League football.

And after reaching the semi-final of the FA Cup last season, Leeds could signal to Brandt that challenging for silverware would not be completely off the table at Elland Road.

It now remains to be seen when Leeds will improve their offer for Charles.