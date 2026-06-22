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Fenerbahce have been working on a loan deal to sign West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who is expected to move on from the London Stadium.

West Ham ended the disastrous season with relegation to the Championship, ending their 14-year stay in the Premier League and that will have real consequences over the shape of their squad.

The summer will bring a lot of changes to the London Stadium, with arrivals and departures destined to take place, as the Hammers will be looking to raise over £100m in transfers.

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West Ham will want to come straight back up to the Premier League, but several players will be looking to make a move away from the club, as playing in the second tier will not be ideal.

One of the names expected to leave this summer is Todibo, the French defender was unable to gel with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, falling down the pecking order, and it has been claimed that he does not want to play under the Portuguese boss.

The 25-year-old right-footed defender has garnered interest from several clubs over a move in the summer, and a return to France could also be on the cards after Ligue 1 side Marseille showed interest in him earlier this month.

Now, it has been suggested that Turkish giants Fenerbahce are working to sign Todibo on a loan deal with an option to buy included in the contract, according to French journalist Justin Favre (via Turkish daily Star).

Club played for Toulouse Barcelona Schalke Benfica Nice West Ham United Clubs Jean-Clair Todibo has played for

Moving to Fenerbahce could be a hugely appealing prospect for Todibo, as he would fight for trophies in Istanbul and could start a fresh chapter.

Todibo initially joined West Ham on loan from French outfit Nice in 2024, then signed a four-year deal with the Hammers in the summer of 2025.

West Ham will want to add quality personnel to their defence after conceding 65 goals in the recent campaign, and the Hammers have been keeping tabs on defender Danilho Doekhi, who is set to be a free agent.

Todibo still has three years remaining on his current contract with West Ham, which put them in a strong position to offload him and get him off the wage bill to balance the books.

It is unclear where Todibo will be playing next season, but at the moment, the French international does not have a shortage of suitors.