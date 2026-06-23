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Aston Villa defender Sil Swinkels is ‘very high up’ on the transfer wishlist of Sheffield Wednesday, according to journalist Joe Crann.

The Owls got relegated to League One last term after they won twice and drew 12 times across 46 games in a troubled season where they were in administration.

They were handed a whopping 18-point ban after they failed to comply with the Championship’s financial rules and finished the season on zero points.

Sheffield Wednesday are now trying to get things together in League One as they look to bounce back and are in desperate need of beefing up their squad.

Premier League giants Aston Villa have now come into focus for the Owls as they look for reinforcements.

Aston Villa’s left-footed centre-back Swinkels has been identified by the League One club as a possible addition.

And it has been suggested that the 22-year-old Dutchman is ‘very high up’ on Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer wishlist.

Loan club Level Bristol Rovers League One Exeter City League One Chesterfield League Two Sil Swinkels’ loan spells

Now 22 years old, Swinkels has not kicked on as anticipated at Villa Park and has been sent out on a series of loan spells by Villa.

He played for Bristol Rovers, Exeter City and Chesterfield, as Aston Villa looked to hand him regular game time to develop.

The Sint-Oedenrode-born defensive talent could well be shipped out again and Sheffield Wednesday may make sense as a destination for Villa.

The tall Dutchman has two senior appearances Aston Villa and won the FA Youth Cup at the club, but he is unlikely to make a breakthrough in the first team for the Europa League holders.

He had three different loan spells to EFL clubs in the last two years, including his loan spell at Bristol Rovers, which he admitted he enjoyed.

Last season, he was on loan at Exeter City, but struggled with injuries, and the Birmingham club helped him get back to speed to have a good loan spell at Chesterfield in the second half of the term.

It remains to be seen whether other clubs approach Aston Villa about Swinkels over the coming weeks, as Villa mull what to do with him.