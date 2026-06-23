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Celtic have gone back in with another bid for Sandefjord defender Zinedin Smajlovic, amid the Bhoys’ fierce rivals Rangers being namechecked as suitors.

Smajlovic has risen to prominence through his performances in Norwegian football for Sandefjord, bouncing back from a disappointing spell in Italy.

The 22-year-old defender is wanted man this summer, but Sandefjord are clear he will only leave Norway on their terms.

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Back in April, Celtic were showing ‘concrete interest’ in Smajlovic, but even then it was clear that the competition for the defender was substantial.

Celtic did make a move to get ahead of their rivals, sending in a bid, however the Bhoys’ recent offer was not enough for his current club, Sandefjord.

Olympiacos offered the same amount as Celtic, but now the Scottish champions have gone back in with a fresh proposal.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Celtic’s new bid for Smajlovic comes in at €4.5m plus a further €2m in add-ons; it is unclear what triggers the add-ons.

Interested club Celtic Olympiacos Rangers Fenerbahce Toulouse Feyenoord Lyon Hull City Clubs interested in Smajlovic

Celtic’s fierce rivals Rangers are namechecked amongst a host of other clubs all closely tracking the situation with the defender this summer.

Whether Smajlovic would favour a move to Ibrox over Celtic Park is unclear, but the Bhoys can offer Champions League football, which Rangers cannot match following a poor end of the season under Danny Rohl.

Rohl has since left and Inside Futbol analysed why that may not be good news for Rangers.

Smajlovic has made 39 appearances for the Norwegian club since his arrival and has also contributed to five goal involvements in the process.

Smajlovic still has three years left on his current deal and Sandefjord are suggested to be under no pressure to sell.

Celtic will now have to wait to see how their fresh proposal is received in Norway, but there may be concern that if it is accepted then it may just push his other suitors to submit similar offers.

For Sandefjord, the ideal scenario would be a bidding war breaking out for Smajlovic and the player having no preferred destination.

It remains to be seen which club will be able to land Smajlovic this summer, but at the moment, there is no shortage of suitors for the Swedish defender.