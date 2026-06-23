Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Trabzonspor have opened talks with Wolves shot-stopper Jose Sa, with ‘initial discussions’ already described as ‘positive’.

The Portuguese custodian has been part of the Molineux set-up since 2021 and is currently one of the longest-serving members of the squad.

The 33-year-old lost his place between the posts during the first half of recent season but eventually worked his way back into the starting lineup.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Sa went on to make 23 appearances in the Premier League and recorded four clean sheets, although the Old Gold ultimately slipped into the Championship.

Wolves are preparing for a new era under Cesar Peixoto, but Sa may not be part of those plans as interest in his services continues to grow.

Back in April, Besiktas identified the Portuguese as a leading candidate to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

However, it emerged this month that the Black Eagles are not keen to pay a transfer fee and would instead prefer a scenario in which Sa terminates his contract at Molineux.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Now another Turkish side have entered the picture, with Trabzonspor having ‘contacted’ Sa and held ‘initial discussions’ that proved to be ‘positive’, while negotiations are ongoing, according to Turkish daily Star.

The Black Sea Storm’s priority target remains Manchester United custodian Andre Onana, who already enjoyed a loan stint with them in the recent season.

Trabzonspor are still awaiting a decision from the Cameroon international and are therefore assessing alternative options should that pursuit fail to materialise.

Manager Fatih Tekke is understood to be keen on an ‘experienced’ and ‘consistent’ presence between the posts, qualities Sa could potentially bring, although a final agreement has yet to be reached.

With the Portuguese International’s current contract entering its final year, the coming months could prove decisive for his future.

For now, Sa remains focused on his World Cup campaign with Portugal.

Meanwhile, another Wolves star is attracting attention from Turkey, with Galatasaray keeping tabs on Joao Gomes.