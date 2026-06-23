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AC Milan face the prospect of ‘long and arduous’ negotiations if they are to prise midfielder Lucas Bergvall away from Tottenham Hotspur.

The north London club flirted with danger last season, narrowly avoiding the bottom three, and have wasted little time strengthening Roberto De Zerbi’s squad in a bid to ensure there is no repeat.

Liverpool stalwart Andrew Robertson has already arrived, while Premier League-tested centre-backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi have also been added to bolster the defensive ranks.

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Attention has now turned to midfield, with Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali firmly on Tottenham’s radar, while De Zerbi’s admiration for the Italian’s skillset could help smooth the path for any negotiations.

Bergvall has struggled for opportunities since the Italian’s arrival in March, managing just 112 minutes of action, making only one start in six matches and largely being confined to appearances from the bench.

With Tottenham continuing to reshape the squad, the 20-year-old has now sought a move away from north London in pursuit of a fresh challenge, despite having praised De Zerbi only a matter of weeks ago.

AC Milan, along with Serie A rivals Inter and Napoli, have joined the race for the Swedish playmaker.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, according to Italian outlet Spazio Milan, negotiations with Tottenham are expected to be ‘long and arduous’ for the Rossoneri when it comes to signing Bergvall.

Bergvall remains under contract until 2031, leaving Spurs under little pressure to entertain a cut-price sale and likely to demand a fee in the region of £45m.

The Swede, ecstatic after becoming his country’s youngest World Cup debutant, is currently at the tournament and has already registered an assist for his nation.

The 12-cap midfielder could now use the global stage to revive the hype that surrounded him in 2024, when Barcelona were also keen on securing his signature before he chose Tottenham.

It remains to be seen where the highly rated midfielder’s future lies, but after slipping down the pecking order at Spurs, his next move could become one of the more intriguing stories of the summer window.