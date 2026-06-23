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Trabzonspor are ‘continuing contact’ with Leeds United and Aston Villa target Harry Wilson, who is available on a free transfer this summer following his exit from Fulham.

The 29-year-old came through Liverpool‘s academy ranks before eventually carving out his own path with Fulham following a permanent move in 2021.

After arriving at Craven Cottage, Wilson grew into one of the club’s most influential attacking figures and enjoyed the most productive Premier League campaign of his career in the recent season.

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The Wales international struck ten goals and supplied seven assists across 36 appearances, finishing with the highest goal involvement tally among the whole Cottagers squad.

However, Wilson’s Fulham contract expires at the end of the month, leaving the door open for a fresh challenge elsewhere after five years in west London.

Leeds and Aston Villa have already positioned themselves among the clubs hoping to take advantage of that situation and secure the forward’s signature without a transfer fee.

The Whites already tried to sign the Welshman last summer and even put an offer on the table to bring him to Elland Road, but ultimately fell short as Fulham decided to keep him.

Welsh star Karl Darlow Ethan Ampadu Joe Rodon Dan James Charlie Crew Wales internationals at Leeds United

Now another contender has stepped into the frame, with Trabzonspor making ‘initial contact’ and ‘continuing contact’ with the player’s agent as they attempt to put themselves at the front of the queue, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

The Claret-Blues have already explored the forward’s ‘expectations’, while a clearer ‘roadmap’ for a potential move has begun to take shape behind the scenes.

The Black Sea Storm initially set their sights on Viktor Tsygankov and Edon Zhegrova, the latter of whom has recently been linked with Everton.

But after failing to receive the ‘desired response’ from those pursuits, Trabzonspor redirected their attention towards Wilson.

A move to Turkey would represent a significant blow for both Leeds and Aston Villa with the Welshman bringing a wealth of Premier League know-how accumulated across 156 appearances in the competition.

However, it would be a surprise, given the chance to stay in the Premier League with Aston Villa or Leeds.

Trabzonspor and Leeds also find themselves tracking the same alternative target in Julian Brandt, setting up the possibility of another transfer battle between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa continue to assess alternative solutions on the right flank, with Roma’s Matias Soule remaining firmly under consideration and recent developments indicating the Argentine favours a switch to the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s side could also hold a significant advantage in the race for Wilson through the lure of Champions League football, a stage the Welshman has yet to experience in his career.

At Leeds though he could not only play a key role, but also join a large contingent of Wales internationals at Elland Road.