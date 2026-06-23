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Newcastle United have ‘never been convinced’ AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit wanted to join them, with Liverpool now dubbed a club to ‘keep an eye on’, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The midfielder joined AZ Alkmaar at the age of nine and has progressed through every level of the academy, making more than 100 appearances across the club’s Under-17 to Under-21 sides.

He remains under contract with his boyhood club until 2028, though it is understood a departure could be on the cards this summer should a suitable offer arrive.

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Newcastle were credited with an interest in the star last November, with AZ understood to be willing to consider a sale for a fee north of £22m, while Smit was keen to test himself at a higher level.

At the time, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were also monitoring the highly rated midfielder.

Newcastle now appear in danger of missing out, with Liverpool labelled a club to ‘keep an eye on’, while the Magpies were never fully convinced the Dutchman wanted to move to St James’ Park.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, featuring 46 times in all competitions while contributing five goals and ten assists.

Competition Appearances Keuken Kampioen Divisie 46 Eredivisie 45 018 Divisie 1 Spring 14 Kees Smit’s top competitions by appearances

His valuation is also likely to have risen significantly on the back of those performances, with a fee in the region of £50m now potentially required.

Liverpool endured a disappointing campaign, finishing without silverware, though a fifth-place finish secured Champions League football, while the arrival of Andoni Iraola is set to usher in a new era.

Liverpool, who want at least one more midfielder to join their ranks this summer, also have Khephren Thuram of Juventus high on their list.

Newcastle, meanwhile, failed to qualify for Europe after finishing 12th, a setback that could leave them at a disadvantage in the battle for elite talent.

The Tyneside club are also facing uncertainty over Sandro Tonali, with Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of the Italian starlet potentially aided by Roberto De Zerbi’s admiration for the midfielder.

Aside from Tonali, Eddie Howe can currently call upon Joelinton, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey, Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, though Newcastle remain active in the market.

Valencia’s Javi Guerra is another name on Howe’s radar, while their approach for Atalanta starlet Sergej Levak was swiftly rejected after an offer deemed well below expectations.

It remains to be seen how Newcastle’s engine room will shape up by the time pre-season gets under way.