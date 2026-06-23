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Turkish giants Fenerbahce have ‘obtained information’ on Leicester City defender Wout Faes as they explore the possibility of a move for the Belgian.

The centre-back has found himself on the wrong side of two relegation campaigns with the Foxes since arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2022.

Faes spent the first half of recent season with Leicester and featured in 15 Championship matches, although he found himself out of the starting picture from November onwards.

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As a result, the Belgian opted for a change midway through the campaign and completed a winter-window loan move to Ligue 1 club Monaco.

The centre-back quickly became a regular feature for the Ligue 1 side, making 16 appearances and accumulating 1,321 minutes across all competitions.

The 28-year-old has an option to buy attached to his temporary spell, although there is still no clarity over whether Monaco intend to activate it.

With his contract at the King Power entering its final year and Leicester suffering another relegation, this time into League One, there is a growing sense that both player and club could be approaching the end of their association.

Club played for Anderlecht Heerenveen Excelsior Oostende Reims Leicester City Monaco Clubs Wout Faes has played for

Faes may now have fresh suitors, with Fenerbahce having ‘obtained information’ regarding the conditions of a potential deal for the Belgian, according to Turkish journalist Doruk Tecimer.

It remains to be seen whether the Yellow Canaries will turn that interest into advanced negotiations, although the Foxes would likely be open to discussions should a suitable proposal arrive.

Now is not the first time Faes has attracted attention from Turkey, as Galatasaray were linked with the defender three years ago, while Besiktas also made an approach last year.

The Turkish giants are also pursuing another centre-back from England in the shape of Nathan Ake and recently used the Dutchman’s former Manchester City team-mate Ederson in an attempt to persuade him over a move.

Talks with Ake are still ‘continuing’ and, should Fenerbahce land him, doubts could emerge over whether they still require another centre-back.

The Dutchman is currently away on World Cup duty, while Faes was not selected by the Red Devils for the tournament, with a Belgian boss even describing him as a problem for the national team last year.

Meanwhile, another Leicester defender who also spent time away on loan could be heading back to the King Power, with Woyo Coulibaly returning after Sassuolo decided against triggering their option to buy.