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Newcastle United have received a blow in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez as he has no intention of forcing a move away from the Portuguese giants.

Suarez arrived at Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2025, soon after the departure of star striker Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal.

The Colombian striker, who arrived from Spanish side Almeria, had an outstanding season for the Leoes and played a key role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League next season.

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In the recent Liga Portugal season, Suarez featured in 32 games for Sporting Lisbon, while scoring a staggering 28 goals and providing six assists.

Newcastle are keen on Suarez and sounded him out about a move, as they look to bounce back following a disappointing campaign, amid the need more firepower after finishing the campaign with William Osula leading the line.

The north east club signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last summer, but neither stepped up to fill the Alexander Isak shaped hole in attack.

The Magpies though may well have to cross Suarez off the list unless they can come up with a big bid to get Sporting Lisbon to sell as the player will not agitate to leave.

Striker option Country Yoane Wissa DR Congo Nick Woltemade Germany William Osula Denmark Newcastle United’s striker options

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Suarez has ‘no intention of forcing a move’ from Sporting Lisbon this summer and is in ‘complete harmony’ with the coach Rui Borges.

The Colombian international is currently focused on the World Cup and raising the bar even higher for the Lions next season.

The striker’s stance puts Sporting Lisbon in a very strong position to resist his departure this summer.

Suarez emerged as an attractive target for Eddie Howe’s side following his performances, but now they may have to pay his release clause to take him away from Portugal.

It remains to be seen which other attacking targets the Magpies will pursue in the transfer window.

Newcastle recently received a significant boost in their pursuit of Wilfried Singo though after the defender turned down a move to FC Porto.

The Galatasaray man does not view a switch to the Portuguese league as a sufficient step up.

The Magpies, who will be looking to push for higher ambitions next season, have been urged by a former Newcastle scout to be proactive in the transfer market this summer.