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Former Fiorentina star Sauro Fattori has told La Viola to prioritise signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon, with Burnley’s Luca Koleosho acceptable as his backup.

Burnley ended the recent campaign once again with relegation to the Championship and their high-profile players have garnered interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

One of the names linked with a move away from Turf Moor is Kolesho, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Paris FC, and the French outfit were ‘planning to trigger’ their option to buy clause.

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The Italy international has also garnered interest from Serie A and Fiorentina have his name on their shortlist of options to elevate their squad next season.

Signing wingers is a priority for Fiorentina this summer, with Spurs man Solomon having not joined permanently, despite having impressed on loan.

Fiorentina are still trying to bring Solomon back and for Fattori, Koleosho only makes sense if the Tottenham man is in the building.

The ex-Fiorentina star would welcome Koleosho, but if La Viola also bring in Solomon and the Burnley man accepts a backup role at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fattori said on Radio FirenzeViola: “I have many doubts about Koleosho, but I haven’t always followed the Under-21s.

Linked star Guglielmo Vicario Radu Dragusin Destiny Udogie Manor Solomon Richarlison Mathys Tel Tottenham players linked with Serie A clubs this summer

“I saw that he was Ikone’s reserve at Paris FC, which worries me.

“I saw him for the national team against Luxembourg and Greece, but he didn’t win me over.

“If he comes here to Florence to be a reserve, good, he can grow.

“To be clear, if there’s a Solomon and then Koleosho, that’s fine.”

Solomon arrived at Fiorentina in the winter on loan from Tottenham and La Viola are looking to keep hold of him for next season; the club are working on lowering the amount they would need to pay to sign him.

The Israel international made 16 appearances in Serie A, contributing to three goals, and his agent has stressed that Solomon could continue at Fiorentina.

Koleosho still has three years remaining on his current contract with Burnley, but with the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship and growing interest from several clubs, a move away from Turf Moor seems highly likely.

Now all eyes will be on Fiorentina to see if they can sign Koleosho as well as Solomon in the summer transfer window.