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Former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp feels that West Ham United’s Crysencio Summerville should move on this summer, insisting Tottenham Hotspur would be a great club for the winger.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season with 39 points, West Ham are braced for a summer of change, with Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes and Summerville among the players tipped to head for the exit door.

The Dutch winger, who registered 12 goal involvements in 34 appearances for the Hammers last season, earned a place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

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Summerville has wasted little time making an impact on the biggest stage, contributing two goals and an assist across two group-stage outings.

His World Cup displays are rapidly raising his profile even further ahead of an expected summer move.

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs with Tottenham, who wanted him in the winter transfer window, now firmly back on his trail.

Roma, who have also admired the winger, are now believed to view a deal as financially out of reach.

Van der Gijp believes Summerville should remain in the Premier League and feels Tottenham could offer the ideal next step in his career, talking up a Spurs move.

Clubs played for Feyenoord Dordrecht ADO Den Haag Leeds United West Ham United Clubs Crysencio Summerville has played for

He also highlighted Spurs’ work in the transfer market, arguing they regularly strengthen their squad, and suggested a move to north London would be an attractive proposition for the Dutchman.

The former Dutch winger said about Summerville on Vandaag Inside (via Voetbal Primeur): “You need to be in the Premier League now.

“Tottenham Hotspur strikes every time on the transfer market.

“That would be a really great club.”

The Oranje star, who joined the Hammers from Leeds United in 2024 and has since made 56 appearances for the London club, has been lauded by a former Eredivisie boss for possessing an ‘unstoppable’ move.

Summerville is valued at around £50m and has also been tipped by a Dutch journalist to leave West Ham this summer.

With no shortage of admirers circling, the only question now is where the winger’s next chapter will unfold and whether he could remain in the capital, swapping claret and blue for Lilywhite.

Tottenham are rapidly becoming an attractive proposition under Roberto De Zerbi, who wants a big squad overhaul over the course of the summer.