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Fiorentina retaining Tottenham Hotspur star Manor Solomon still remains uncertain amid their search for reinforcements on the wing.

La Viola brought in two Premier League wingers during the winter transfer window in a bid to aid their Serie A survival fight, securing both Solomon and Leeds United star Jack Harrison.

The Israeli expressed optimism that the Tuscan outfit would avoid relegation and, as it turned out, that belief proved justified as they climbed away from trouble.

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Fiorentina hold options to buy on both Solomon and Harrison, but the Leeds star has been clearly marked for a return to Elland Road, while the Spurs man could yet be kept.

Solomon had an impact in Italy and that has caused much thinking to be done at Fiorentina.

The winger’s agent has already dismissed talk that Solomon has definitively said goodbye to Fiorentina, while the Israeli himself was near the end of the season said to be determined to fight for his future in Italy.

It also emerged that La Viola sporting director Fabio Paratici would attempt to secure a discount from Tottenham in order to keep Solomon in Tuscany, with negotiations continuing in that direction.

Tottenham star Position Destiny Udogie Left-back Radu Dragusin Centre-back Manor Solomon Winger Tottenham stars linked with Fiorentina

The deal is still far from being completed and question marks remain over the situation, with a former Fiorentina star recently offering his view on why progress has been slow.

Now, according to Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Solomon’s future still ‘remains a matter of uncertainty’ and is yet to reach a definitive conclusion, with Fiorentina not having given up on him.

Fiorentina have made wide recruitment one of their ‘summer priorities’, meaning there is still a pathway for the Israeli to remain in Tuscany on a permanent basis.

However, La Viola also have several alternative options on their shortlist, with a wider rebuilding of the wing department expected.

Burnley star Luca Koleosho is among the names admired by the Tuscan outfit, with the Italian firmly in the picture.

Solomon is not the only Spurs star attracting Fiorentina’s attention either, as they are also keen on Radu Dragusin, although a loan deal would be preferred over a permanent transfer.

A La Viola star could also be heading in the opposite direction, with Newcastle United described as the ‘greatest threat’ to their hopes of keeping hold of Moise Kean.

Solomon made 19 appearances and registered four goal involvements during his spell in Tuscany, and a permanent move could finally bring some stability after his third loan move away from north London.