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Burnley attacker Zian Flemming is the subject of interest from Premier League side Brentford, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Clarets ended a horrific campaign with relegation to the Championship, finishing second bottom in the Premier League with only three league wins to their name.

They are yet to appoint a new manager, with Mike Jackson still acting as interim boss following the departure of Scott Parker.

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The summer could bring a lot of changes at Turf Moor, as the club will once again fight for promotion, which they have been doing in the last few seasons, but some key players from the squad might leave.

One of the names linked with a move away from Turf Moor is Dutch forward Flemming, who has had a productive season despite Burnley’s relegation and his name was suggested for the Netherlands national team for the World Cup.

The 27-year-old forward scored eleven goals in 29 matches in the Premier League and Brentford are showing interest in him over a possible move this summer.

The Bees lost Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and Yoane Wissa to Newcastle United in the last summer transfer window, and will want to add depth to their attack after missing out on European football on goal difference.

Club played for Ajax Zwolle NEC Nijmegen Fortuna Sittard Millwall Burnley Clubs Zian Flemming has played for

Flemming might not be the only high-profile player to leave Burnley in the summer, as Fiorentina have been monitoring the situation on Luca Koleosho, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Paris FC.

Burnley will want to come straight back up to the Premier League and what they do over the summer months will be crucial.

Flemming initially arrived at Turf Moor on loan from Millwall in 2024 with an obligation to buy.

The last time Burnley were in the Championship was in the 2024/25 season, when they secured promotion with 100 points on the board, and Flemming contributed to 16 goals in 35 matches.

Flemming is likely to want to step back up to the Premier League if the opportunity arises, but Brentford will need to agree a fee with Burnley.