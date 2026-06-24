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Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin has emerged as a ‘concrete target’ for new Bologna boss Domenico Tedesco, who is keen to integrate him into his system as he plots the shape of the Rossoblu side for next season.

Raskin arrived at Rangers from Belgian giants Standard Liege during the January transfer window of 2023 in a deal worth £1.5m plus add-ons.

Last summer, the Belgian appeared to have one foot out of Ibrox following an alleged fallout with then boss Russell Martin, with English clubs Wolves and Crystal Palace among those credited with an interest.

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Instead, he remained in Glasgow and, after Martin’s departure, established himself as a key figure under Danny Rohl, making 50 appearances and contributing to 16 goals across all competitions.

Rohl has since left for Red Bull Salzburg after guiding Rangers to a third-place finish, ten points adrift of the summit, and speculation is now mounting that Raskin could also be on the move.

Besiktas explored the possibility of landing the Rangers midfielder during the previous campaign, but their interest never progressed into a formal move.

This summer, though, Atalanta have already been linked with the Belgium international and they are no longer the only Serie A side tracking his situation.

Club Years Gent 2018-2019 Standard Liege 2019-2023 Rangers 2023- Nicolas Raskin’s career history

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Bologna are searching for a commanding presence to shield their defence and have identified Raskin as a ‘concrete target’.

New Bologna boss Tedesco is keen on the right-footed midfielder, whose leadership qualities are viewed as an added asset alongside his performances on the pitch.

The 25-year-old has featured in both of Belgium’s World Cup group-stage matches, with one analyst believing his displays on the global stage could help Rangers command a sizeable fee.

Meanwhile, a former Scottish manager has described the Rangers star as a complete midfielder and feels offers will inevitably arrive should he become available.

The appointment of manager Derek McInnes has already sparked fresh transfer speculation, with one of the names being linked to Rangers that of Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson, who previously played under him at Aberdeen.

Ferguson is also away on international duty with Scotland and is expected to assess his future once he returns from the tournament.

As Bologna and Rangers weigh up their midfield options, a swap arrangement could emerge as a solution that suits all parties.