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Juventus are expected to make new contact for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez ‘in the next few hours’, as the Bianconeri continue their efforts to sign him.

The Argentina shot-stopper has been a difference-maker at the Birmingham-based club since he joined them six years back.

Arsenal pocketed £20m for Martinez’s departure and the 33-year-old has played more than 250 games for the Villa Park outfit.

He looked destined to leave last summer, which saw Aston Villa bringing in Marco Bizot, but the World Cup winner stayed put at the Premier League club.

Martinez played a key part in Aston Villa’s brilliant last campaign, but he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

The likes of Inter Milan and Fenerbahce showed interest in the 33-year-old, but never made any serious moves for him.

Juventus, on the other hand, though, are seriously pushing for Martinez, though have found issues in the cost of the deal given Aston Villa’s demands.

Goalkeeper League Guglielmo Vicario Premier League Alex Meret Serie A Emi Martinez Premier League Alisson Premier League Goalkeepers linked with Juventus

The Serie A giants, though, are not ready to give up the chase and are set for new contact over a deal for the Aston Villa man ‘in the next few hours’, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

Juventus still believe that an agreement to take Martinez to Italy is possible and are not giving up exploring how to do it.

The Argentine goalkeeper himself is keen on making a move to Turin, as a journalist claimed that he is already looking for a place in Italy.

Martinez’s current deal runs for three more years at Aston Villa, who are currently looking at multiple options to replace the experienced shot-stopper potentially.

Real Sociedad’s number 1, Alex Remiro, is one of the ‘prominent’ targets for the Birmingham club; he is in his final year of his contract in Spain.

Juventus could need Aston Villa to find a replacement first before they sign off on letting Martinez go, which may well drag out any talks into later in the summer.