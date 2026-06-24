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La Liga side Real Sociedad have made an enquiry about Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada, amid uncertainty over where the Japan international will be playing his football next season.

The Eagles ended the recent campaign on a high, winning the Conference League and booking their place in next season’s Europa League, but they could experience significant ins and outs over the course of the summer.

New manager Pierre Sage will now focus on strengthening his side in the summer transfer window, while also keeping hold of high-profile players with expiring contracts, a category Kamada falls into.

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Kamada has been offered fresh terms to continue at Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace are waiting for him to accept their contract offer.

The midfielder is currently away on international duty, representing Japan in the World Cup, but interested clubs have wasted no time in contacting his entourage.

Now, according to Radio Marca, Real Sociedad have enquired about Kamada with his entourage as they look to position themselves as a potential destination.

Real Sociedad want to know if he would be open to playing in La Liga and what his financial terms would be.

League played in J3 League J1 League Bundesliga Belgian Pro League Serie A Premier League Leagues Daichi Kamada has played in

It is suggested that Real Sociedad feel he could well be someone who wants a substantial salary to join.

Kamada being in the shop window at the World Cup could also make the battle for his signature even fiercer and Crystal Palace will have to hope he wants to continue his Selhurst Park spell.

The Japan international has been thriving for the national team in the World Cup, having scored two goals in two games, further underlining his qualities.

At the age of 29, Kamada can also argue to suitors that he is at his peak, and his performances in North America back up that view.

The midfielder first arrived in European football in 2017 when he joined Eintracht Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League under Oliver Glasner.